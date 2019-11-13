Liberia: Bong Judge Challenges Justice Actors to Be Hard Working

The assigned judge at the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County has challenged judicial actors in Bong to be dutiful and result - oriented in the discharge of their duties.

Delivering his charge during the formal opening of the November A.D. 2019 Term of Court, Judge YamieQuiquiGbeisay attributes Liberia's underdevelopment to laziness and slothfulness on the part of Liberians.

He says Liberia is not developed as a result of its citizens' unwillingness to work.

Judge Gbeisay asserts that most Liberians appear to be committed and hard working in the process of acquiring job; but later become sluggish upon receiving said job.

The 9th judicial circuit judge notes that he will not accept any act of slothfulness from judicial actors under his watch as the Chief Justice's direct representative in the county.

Responding to the judge's charge, Bong County Chief Prosecutor Jonathan Flomo assures Judge Gbeisay that he will ensure the fair and impartial dispensation of justice to all.

Attorney Flomo at the same time calls for coexistence between the defense councils and persecution for the speedy trial of cases on the court's docket.

He narrates that the court currently has about 58 criminal cases on its docket, which he believes can only be fast tracked when the both parties coexist.

For her part, Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker alarms over the growing wave of land dispute in the county, thereby calling on the court to work harder to savage the situation.

Superintendent Walker then calls for mutual respect among the three branches of government if the dream of the Weah's administration must be realized.