Zimbabwe: NSSA Increases Monthly Retirement Pension Pay-Outs By 65 Percent

13 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has increased the minimum monthly retirement pension by 65 per cent across the board.

The increase is with immediate effect.

In a statement Tuesday, the authority also said that Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS) has been increased by 200% across the board.

NSSA board chairperson, Cuthbert Chidoori said the move was inspired by a mid-term actuarial evaluation that was necessitated by the need to review NSSA benefits in response to prevailing economic fundamentals.

"The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has, with effect from 1 October 2019, reviewed benefits payable under the Authority's two schemes," Chidoori said.

"Earlier, in July 2019, the Ministry, in consultation with the NSSA Board, awarded NSSA pensioners a once-off discretionary bonus equivalent to a month's pension to cushion them from the general increase in the cost of living.

"The decision was taken as a stop-gap measure while waiting for the conclusion of the mid-term actuarial review.

"The reviewed pensions, which were done in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, are now as follows; pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS), minimum monthly retirement pension increased to ZWL$200 from ZWL$80. In addition, all pensions have been increased by 65% across the board.

"Accident Prevention & Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS), minimum monthly worker's pension increased to ZWL$240 from ZWL$80."

Chidoori added, "All monthly pensions for APWCS have been increased by 200% across the board.

"The NSSA funeral grant for both schemes has been reviewed from ZWL$300 to ZWL$2,000."

Arrears for October will be paid together with monthly payouts that are due on 13 November 2019.

NSSA said beneficiaries' payments would be done via the usual channels, such as banks and mobile money platforms.

"Going forward," said the NSSA boss, "NSSA, in consultation with all its key stakeholders and the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, will continue to monitor economic developments and the general cost of living to assess the level of social impact to pensioners and align the level of benefits reviews, taking into account the long term sustainability of the schemes."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.