Zimbabwe: 'Corrupt People Should Face the Gallows'

13 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

Leader of the opposition party, Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development (David), Ms Melbah Dzapasi has said she is lobbying Government to introduce the death sentence for those charged with corruption.

In an interview yesterday, Ms Dzapasi said she appreciated Government efforts in tackling corruption, but "there is need to put deterrent sentences to curb the scourge".

"Yes, efforts are being made, but we feel it's not enough," she said.

"If we had it our way as a means of fighting corruption, we would take the radical action of bringing back the death sentence for all those who partake in corruption."

The call comes after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said 44 serving and former Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, parastatal bosses and legislators were facing "imminent" arrest for corruption.

Ms Dzapasi said corruption weighed down economic growth despite spirited efforts by Government.

"The last Auditor-General's report on the amounts that have gone missing and unaccounted for is just a tip of the iceberg," she said.

"In my opinion, corruption has become a moral deficiency among Zimbabweans as it has now spilled to the private sector and even the Judiciary.

"As Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development, we believe in pro-poor policies which enrich the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

"What we need is a new breed of public service leaders who are ethical and acknowledge the supremacy of the law as the ultimate guide of our nation."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.