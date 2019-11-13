Liberia: Health Workers, Others Trained in Performance-Based Finance

The training was held under the theme, "Health Workers' Performance, Motivation, and Performance-Based Finance, Market, Morals, and Professionalism."

The Royal Tropical Institute, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in collaboration with the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM), has concluded a 14-day refresher-training course for health workers and alumni of KIT on Performance-Based Finance (PBF) in the country.

KIT, or Royal Tropical Institute, is also known as Koninklijk Instituut Voor de Tropen. PBF is a form of result-based financing which has attracted global attention in health systems in developing countries.

It also promotes autonomous health facilities, motivates and introduces financial incentives to health facilities and health workers to attain pre-determined targets.

KIT is an independent center of expertise and education for sustainable development that assists governments, NGOs (not-for-profit organizations) and private corporations around the world to build inclusive and sustainable societies, informing best practices and measuring their impact.

The training, which was funded by Nuffice through Orange Knowledge Program, started from October 28 to November 8, 2019. It brought together 15 participants from Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

The training was held under the theme, "Health Workers' Performance, Motivation, and Performance-Based Finance, Market, Morals, and Professionalism."

KIT Senior Advisor for Health System and Public Health Education, Dr. Yme van den Berg, facilitated the training. He urged participants to make the maximum use of the knowledge acquired to become better health workers in their respective countries.

Berg told health workers to be responsive to improve better incentives and working conditions, while they look for more comprehensive support.

"We also deal with morals and professionalism, and I hope this course will help you in your future job careers to motivate people. It is not just about financial incentive, but how it will help health workers because we need to be well aligned with the interest of motivating people," Berg said.

Two of the participants, Reuben Bedzrah and George Oppong, expressed their delight to KIT and LBNM for the training. They also promised to make maximum use of the knowledge acquired by serving as ambassadors in their respective communities to spread the message.

"I have realized that it is important to integrate the process indicated for quality in any project," participant Bedzrah said.

"We are very glad that we can reach this climax of a very tough training process, which taught us a very good lesson that we are going to implement at our job sites," LBNM Registrar, Cecelia C. Kpangbbala-Flomo, said.

Mrs. Flomo observed that the courses were taught at the right place, right time, with the right participants and the right facilitator.

"So, on behalf of the chairperson and its members, we want to say we appreciate the founder of this program, Nuffic. We also appreciate our institution, the KIT, for always coming back to people that they trained and to collaborate with them in implementing these short courses," she said.

Mrs. Flomo urged participants to make use of the knowledge acquired so that everyone can either know the importance and disadvantages of the PBF program.

Munah Tarpeh, who served as a consultant for the project (PBF training), expressed gratitude to Orange Knowledge Program through Nuffic for the sponsorship. She said the training would not have taken place without the support of Nuffic.