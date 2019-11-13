Liberia: 57 Journalists to Undergo Training

Fifty-seven Liberian journalists have been invited to attend a two-day training that would prepare them to report on developments and political issues currently taking place across the country.

The journalists are invited under the auspices of the Association of Liberia Community Radio (ALICOR). They will brainstorm on the way forward to ease the current political tension in the country. The training will take place in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

ALICOR, the umbrella organization of community radio stations throughout the 15 counties, has observed the unending political tension, physical attacks and outpourings among Liberians since the end of the 2017 presidential and general elections.

ALICOR said it is worried that these negative comments on social media and some radio stations have the propensity to cast a gloomy picture over Liberia and scare away investors, especially when the country is facing economic challenges.

"Against this background, the leadership of the association, headed by its president Hector Z. Mulbah, decided to bring together 57 radio stations, which broadcast to the largest population, to brainstorm on the role community radio can play in promoting peace, reconciliation and community development amid the current political tension, physical attacks and verbal outpourings among Liberians," Kermue B. Dennis, secretary-general/ALICOR said.

The Buchanan Summit, which runs from November 15-16 under the theme, "Sustaining the Peace, Reconciliation and Community Development through Community Radio," will have government official, bigger concession representatives companies operating in the country, and prominent Liberian journalists presenting papers on several topics that will include the country's post-elections politics and the role of community radio in promoting peace, reconciliation and community development.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweh, Jr., Attorney Alphonsus Zeon, Teah Doegmah, as well as representatives of ArcelorMittal Liberia and Firestone Liberia are some of those individuals and companies that would present papers.

The Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene Nagbe, will deliver the keynote address during the official opening of the media summit, which is being funded by ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Government of Liberia through the Outreach Development of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Meanwhile, the media summit will be climaxed with the induction of a new leadership of ALICOR to lead the association for the next three years.