Liberia: MoH Staff Clinches UBA's 'Save and Win' Grand Prize

Madam Jennie Boe, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator of Montserrado County Health Team, has emerged as the winner of the October raffle draw of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia 'Save and Win' campaign promotion.

As her walkaway prize, UBA management presented a key of brand new TVS motorbike to Madam Boe, making her the second female winner of the promotion.

It can be recalled that Ms. Lucia Johnson, (first female winner), also walked away with a brand new motorbike at the bank's Red Light branch.

The relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Authority (NLA), UBA branch manager, tellers, customers, and many others witnessed the raffle draw, which was held at the ELWA branch on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Following the announcement of Madam Boe as the winner of the "UBA Save and Win Promotion," those who witnessed the ceremony were elated, thus describing the process as "free, fair and transparent," to the extent that officials from the NLA commended the Bank for giving back to its customers, and also helping to encourage the culture of saving with the bank.

UBA Liberia Head of Corporate Banking, Joseph Sando, who presented the award on behalf of the bank's Managing Director Olalekan Balogun, said the purpose of the campaign is to reward loyal customers, while trying to promote savings in the country as a culture.

He added, "So, without much I do, UBA says, "Thank you for banking with us, and this exercise is open to the public."

Mr. Sando then acknowledged Madam Boe for being a loyal customer to UBA. He expressed the hope of celebrating with her in January for the upcoming biggest raffle draw, this time with Kehkeh."

According to Sando, the "Save and Win Promotion" is just the beginning of bigger opportunities for UBA's customers, "but all you need to do is to save US$300 or its equivalent Liberian dollars for the period, and you will stand a chance to benefit."

In response, Madam Boe, said the reward was a surprise, adding, "I feel very happy, because this came unexpectedly."

Madam Boe said UBA is one of the best banking institutions that will never say, "System is Down" they always there to provide the best services for their esteem customers.

Madam Boe has been a customer of UBA since 2012. The ongoing promo, which commenced on September 1, 2019, is expected to run until January 30, 2020, where the final winner will walk away with a brand new kehkeh (tricycle).

According to the Bank, every month, a lucky winner will be rewarded with one motorbike through a raffle draw, and a kehkeh for the final draw, which totals four motorbikes, and one kehkeh for the entire campaign period.