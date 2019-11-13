Liberia: Aqualife Water Bottling Company Signs First Brand Ambassador

13 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Karishma Pelham Raad, Actress, Media Personality, Brand Influencer, Child Advocate, OAP (Radio Presenter at Capitol FM.

Aqualife, a Liberian water bottling company has signed Karishma Pelham Raad, Actress, Media Personality, Brand Influencer, and Child Advocate, OAP (Radio Presenter At Capitol FM and former employee of MTN Liberia as its first-ever Brand Ambassador

In a press release, the company said the exercise intends to empower Liberian women as many of them have been overlooked for such a job among companies in the country.

The company (Aqualife), which has been in Liberia for more than a decade, said there is no one a woman trusts more for advice, recommendations and guidance than another woman in her circle.

The release added that, as a company with lots of women customers, it is important that company's first brand ambassador is a woman.

"At Aqualife, we are committed to supporting women to achieve their dream, as well as support for equal representation in the brand ambassador business. The truth is that women are so significantly underrepresented in the brand ambassador business in Liberia, because of the belief that a male is a better brand ambassador than a female."

"We want to change that because we know women can become a better brand ambassadors than men."

The company's release further said it has plan to increase its support to organizations involved in women's rights and life skill training.

"As a brand with the huge female customer base, we have constantly strived to elevate women in all we do," said the company.

Karishma expressed gratitude to have become the first and only female brand ambassador for a major water bottling company, adding, "Aqualife is a great brand, and I am thrilled to have joined the company."

"I have always loved the company's brand and it is an amazing opportunity to be the official face of the brand. The company's water taste is quite exquisite, and I cannot wait for what the future holds together for us," she said.

"To break into such a male-dominated business was not easy," said Karishma, "therefore, I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been chosen by such a big company to represent them."

