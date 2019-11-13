Zimbabwe: Sanitary Wear Budget for School Girls

Photo: Masixole Feni/GroundUp
(File photo).
12 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has put forward an ambitious budget proposal for the provision of sanitary wear to school going girls, deputy minister Edgar Moyo has said.

The ministry in a research carried out recently, took note of the fact that menstruation hygiene is one of the major reasons why most young girls abscond school.

In an interview with 263Chat, Moyo said the ministry has presented a budget to the Ministry of Finance to cater for sanitary wear for school girls.

"We have presented a bill that is over a billion dollars to the Ministry of Finance. Above all we call for partners so that we can continue making these pads available, "said Moyo.

"We understand that girls absent themselves from schools as a result of menstrual issues hence we are doing all we can to make life easier for them so that they can reach their potential and flourish, " Moyo added.

Sanitary wear availability has become a problem in rural areas as most young women and girls are said to be using cow dung as the price of sanitary pads continue to skyrocket.

In urban areas, girls resort to using old clothes, leaves and paper, all which can be cancerous to their reproductive systems.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
Women
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.