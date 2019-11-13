Zimbabwe: ED to Address Urban Councils Indaba

Urban local authorities are set to brief President Mnangagwa on how they are embracing Government programmes, while working to ensure that the nation attains an upper middle-income status by 2030, an official has said.

The Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) will from today to Friday, hold its annual conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo where President Mnangagwa and some ministers are expected to attend.

In an interview yesterday, UCAZ president and Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe said the President was set to address the urban local authorities gathering on Friday.

The conference will be running under the theme: "Urban local authorities embracing devolution with the mantra of an upper middle income by 2030."

"As local authorities, we feel that there are some challenges that the President must know personally not just get reports so that he can also proffer solutions," said Mr Makombe.

"The President has already met councillors from rural authorities and likewise we would also want him to meet councillors from urban authorities."

Mr Makombe said their conference will also bring out how they are embracing devolution.

He said urban local authorities provide services to a lot of people hence it would be critical for the President and Government to have first-hand information on some of their pressing issues.

He said several Government officials will address guests during the three-day conference as their responsibilities are in sync with operations of urban local authorities.

"It will be ideal for us to share information on those challenges and come up with solutions and how we can tackle the challenges that local authorities are facing," said Mr Makombe.