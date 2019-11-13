Zimbabwe: Kadoma Braai Festival Lives Up to Billing

Following the success of their inaugural Kadoma Braai festival held over the weekend at Odyssey Hotel, organisers of the event have announced that they will hold the merrymaking festivity in the mining town annually.

Last weekend's event featured Winky D, Enzo Ishall and the inimitable turntable combination of Templeman and Gary B.

It was a family show with a difference that saw families enjoying music and dance in the afternoon while an evening after-party excited guzzlers who took merrymaking into the late hours of the night.

Tich Mharadze of 2Kings Entertainment -- organisers of Kadoma Braai Festival -- said they will annually host the event to excite people in the mining town and surrounding areas.

"We were happy with the response to this event and many people came with good comments after the event. We have decided to make it an annual event and I am glad to announce that we are planning to make it one of the best yearly events in Kadoma," said Mharadze.

"The family show went so well and families enjoyed. It was unlike other family shows where children have to wait until late in the night to see their stars on stage. Winky D and Enzo Ishall performed before sunset and the after-party came later. Most families enjoyed the function."

Enzo Ishall excited people with his sing along hits and most of young people enjoyed his performance.

Winky D was on top of his game and he sent the crowd wild with his old and new songs to the delight of many of his followers that thronged the venue.

Templeman and Gary B put the icing on the cake with an exciting after-party of great music selection.

Speaking after the show, Templeman said he was excited with the great outing in Kadoma.

"It is not often that we play music for such an appreciative crowd. People of Kadoma have made us proud and we are really excited to be part of the inaugural Kadoma Braai Festival. It has been a good event and we want to thank the organisers for coming up with this concept," said Templeman.

"It is good news to us that this event will be an annual fete. We are prepared to be part of it every year to add value to the event. This is a good outing and I encourage people to come and have fun at this festival."

Speaking about his plans for the annual event, Mharadze said they will engage various artistes to perform at the event.

"The inaugural event was well-attended and we expect coming editions to have more people. On our part, we want to make the event bigger with every edition. We promise a bigger event next year," said Mharadze.