Sudan: Darfur Students Protest Lack of Transport

13 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — On Monday, the students of the University of Nyala staged a protest rally in front of the government administration headquarters against the transportation crisis in the capital of South Darfur.

The protestors claim that a number of the students were unable to sit for their exams because of the lack of transportation. Some of the students only arrive at the university when lectures are already over.

The protestors further demand the allocation of a transport line to the university and utilization of the available staff's transport vehicles for transporting the students.

Abu Ushar in El Gezira

In Abu Ushar in El Gezira, angry protesters blocked the main highway between Khartoum and Wad Madani. The demonstrators protested against the continued deterioration of services in the town and not receiving the flour quota for two days.

Protesters gathered at the town's main market and set fire on tires and forced vehicles to turn off the hardened road and take alternative routes in protest against the lack of loaf flour.

