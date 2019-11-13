Namibia: Geingob Refuses to Shoulder Blame Alone, Promises to Fix Economy

Oshakati — President Hage Geingob who is also Swapo's candidate in this month's presidential vote said he cannot solely be blamed for the current status of the country, adding that he does not lead in isolation.

Speaking at a packed mass rally at Oshakati on Sunday afternoon, Geingob said leadership constitutes processes, systems and instruments.

"I'm not alone, I don't believe in a one-man show. We are talking about processes, systems and instruments. Starting from the founding president, the second president, we consult so that we can maintain peace and develop the country so that you can enjoy [it]," said Geingob.

Geingob said he is aware that there are problems in the country including many northerners depending on government contracts, however, he said when government is in trouble the people also suffer.

Despite the challenges, Geingob reiterated government's commitment to address the social problems including poverty, gender-based violence and increasing crime.

Geingob also applauded Namibians irrespective of their political affiliation for the peaceful campaigns conducted so far.

"The campaigns are half through and they are peaceful and that is the Namibian way," stressed Geingob.

He said when elections are over Namibians should be able to hold hands.

"We are going to stay in this country, all of us whether from this party or not, white or yellow. This is the only home we have that we can call our country," said Geingob.

Specifically addressing the youth, Geingob reminded the born frees that people suffered for them to be born free.

"I am bringing out these people so that you know that you were born free because someone was suffering so that you can be born free in a free country," said Geingob as he paraded the liberation struggle veterans in front of the crowd.

He said the youth are complaining that they should be consulted on issues affecting the country and that those in leadership are stuck in the past.

To that Geingob said history is important and one should not forget where they came from.

He urged the youth to go out in numbers to vote for Swapo Party.

A first time voter Sisco Amunyela also encouraged the youth to go out in numbers to vote for Swapo.

Over 400 000 born frees have been registered and will cast their vote for the first time in the upcoming national elections.

There are over 1,3 million voters registered altogether.

A convoy of cars draped in party colours paraded the colourful event which party supporters attended in great numbers.