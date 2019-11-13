Ghana: Ecobank Walks to Create Awareness About NCDs

Ecobank Ghana has undertaken a health walk to advance the financial institution's 2019 Ecobank Day Agenda.

The walk also attracted scores of individuals from the Health Ministry, Ghana Health Service, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Alliance among others.

The Ecobank Day agenda is under the theme "Non-Communicable Diseases, Prevention and Health Promotion".

Addressing the participants, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Daniel Sackey called on corporate Ghana to prioritise the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Non-communicable diseases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), are responsible for over 30 per cent of all reported adult deaths in most African countries and it is the leading cause of ill-health, disability and premature deaths globally.

"We can, therefore, not overemphasise the importance of today's walk which should encourage each of us to cultivate the habit of staying active and healthy," he stated.

He said the symbolic walk was in line with the Ecobank Day NCD agenda and the World Diabetes Day.

The four-kilometre walk started from the Head office of the bank at Ridge in Accra through to the Osu Cemetery, Accra Sports Stadium, Education Ministry, National Theatre then back to the Ecobank Head Office where participants engaged in some aerobics amidst music.

Ecobank Ghana has singled out NCDs as the main focus of the Ecobank Day celebration across 33 countries worldwide.