Ghana: Ecobank Walks to Create Awareness About NCDs

13 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ecobank Ghana has undertaken a health walk to advance the financial institution's 2019 Ecobank Day Agenda.

The walk also attracted scores of individuals from the Health Ministry, Ghana Health Service, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Alliance among others.

The Ecobank Day agenda is under the theme "Non-Communicable Diseases, Prevention and Health Promotion".

Addressing the participants, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Daniel Sackey called on corporate Ghana to prioritise the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Non-communicable diseases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), are responsible for over 30 per cent of all reported adult deaths in most African countries and it is the leading cause of ill-health, disability and premature deaths globally.

"We can, therefore, not overemphasise the importance of today's walk which should encourage each of us to cultivate the habit of staying active and healthy," he stated.

He said the symbolic walk was in line with the Ecobank Day NCD agenda and the World Diabetes Day.

The four-kilometre walk started from the Head office of the bank at Ridge in Accra through to the Osu Cemetery, Accra Sports Stadium, Education Ministry, National Theatre then back to the Ecobank Head Office where participants engaged in some aerobics amidst music.

Ecobank Ghana has singled out NCDs as the main focus of the Ecobank Day celebration across 33 countries worldwide.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Health
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.