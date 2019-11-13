South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Sought for Siphoning R3 Million

press release

Mpumalanga — The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Mpumalanga is requesting for assistance from the public to identify a person of interest as per attached pictures in connection with fraud.

It is alleged that in 2013, an unknown suspect who claimed to work for the Mbombela Municipality fraudulently opened a bank account using false particulars. The Mpumalanga Provincial Department of Public Works allegedly paid R3-million into the said account seemingly to settle an account owed to the Municipality. It later emerged that the money was in fact paid into the alleged fraudster' account.

The Hawks' investigation with the aid of footage obtained from the bank where the account was opened has discovered that large cash withdrawals were made from ATM's and inside various bank branches in Gauteng Province including Kempton Park, Ormonde, Sandton and other surrounding areas.

It is believed that the person in the attached pictures can assist the investigators to solve this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officers: Captain Mandla Mphephethe at 071 481 3295 and Captain Jabu Mahlangu at 072 5497 802.