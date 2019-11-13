South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Sought for Siphoning R3 Million

13 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Mpumalanga is requesting for assistance from the public to identify a person of interest as per attached pictures in connection with fraud.

It is alleged that in 2013, an unknown suspect who claimed to work for the Mbombela Municipality fraudulently opened a bank account using false particulars. The Mpumalanga Provincial Department of Public Works allegedly paid R3-million into the said account seemingly to settle an account owed to the Municipality. It later emerged that the money was in fact paid into the alleged fraudster' account.

The Hawks' investigation with the aid of footage obtained from the bank where the account was opened has discovered that large cash withdrawals were made from ATM's and inside various bank branches in Gauteng Province including Kempton Park, Ormonde, Sandton and other surrounding areas.

It is believed that the person in the attached pictures can assist the investigators to solve this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officers: Captain Mandla Mphephethe at 071 481 3295 and Captain Jabu Mahlangu at 072 5497 802.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.