South Africa: Hawks Smash Kidnapping Ring in Gauteng

13 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — Two suspects have been arrested at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, the 08 November 2019, whilst appearing for unrelated kidnapping case of a Johannesburg businessman.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime investigation unit pounced on Ronnie Mphela (41), and Wesley Mokgadingwana (40), with a warrant of arrest following their court appearance. The latest arrest comes in the wake of an investigation that linked them to another kidnapping case of a businessman which occurred in November 2018.

Mphela and Mokgadingwana were initially arrested by the police in April this year for separate kidnapping case where they allegedly kidnapped a Newtown based businessman in front of his shop.

For the latest case, the investigations has linked the pair to an incident in November 2018, where a victim was allegedly bundled inside a getaway vehicle before it drove away towards the East Rand. A ransom demand of R300 000 was allegedly made to the victim's family. The victim was reportedly later dumped near Daveyton where he was rescued by passers-by.

The pair have been out on bail for the earlier charge, and when faced with the unsurmountable latest evidence they abandoned their bail bid at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court. The case was postponed to Monday, the 18 November for further investigation.

