South Africa: Miss South Africa Asks Men to Write Love Letters Against Violence

Photo: Pixabay
Rape, murder, violence against women.
13 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — It's not a secret that South Africa has seen high levels of violence against women across the country.

Thousands of women even took to the streets in September to protest at the government's failure to deal with violence against women in the wake of a string of brutal attacks that have shocked the country.

So it comes as no shock to see Miss South Africa taking a stand against this violent crime.

Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi has launched the #HeForShe campaign to mobilize men to stand together with women in the struggle against gender-based violence and the creation of an equal society for all.

This will be part of the United Nations solidarity campaign #HeForShe - which is urging men to stand up for women against gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described South Africa as one of "the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman".  Ramaphosa promised that "the necessary amendments to our laws and policies to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women and children are brought to book" would be implemented.

Tunzi has asked men to write love letters to women and, in turn, the letters will be inscribed onto ribbons of fabric that will be used to form part of her national costume at the Miss Universe Pageant.

The beauty queen took to social media:

"I'm kindly asking South Africans to be part of the fabric of my Miss Universe National Costume by writing love letters that pledge support for the women of this country. It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue, a conversation around gender-based violence."

"I am asking men to write love letters to the women of South Africa. Those letters will be inscribed onto ribbons of fabric that will be used to form a part of my national costume. So in essence, I will be wearing a love letter from SA men to Women."

We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it's okay to mistreat women.
That's my aim with my campaign.

To be part of my #MissSALoveLetter, make your pledge by visiting www.heforshe.org and share your message of love to the women of South Africa on Twitter and Facebook. By using #heforshe and #MissSALoveLetter as well as @official_misssa and @zozitunzi, your message of unity will be seen by the Universe.

Miss South Africa says she wants to shift perceptions around gender-based violence."Women are constantly being taught how to defend themselves against attack from men. I would like to shift the perception. I want to say that responsibility should no longer rest on the shoulders of women alone. I want the men of our nation to stand and take a stand against gender based violence ..."

Tunzi will represent South Africa at Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 8.

More on This
Ramaphosa Speaks on Sexual Assault, Rape at South African Schools
Ramaphosa Announces Plan to Combat South African Gender Violence
Anti-Femicide Protests Continue on Streets of Cape Town
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Human Rights
Women
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.