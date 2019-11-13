Somalia: Puntland Authorities Execute 5 Al-Shabaab Members

Somalia's northeastern state of Puntland executed five men believed to be members of al Shabaab and ISIS groups which are both active in the vast mountainous region. The five were executed in a public firing squad in the state.

The five were identified as Ibrahim Guudow, Farah Said Farah, Abdulkadir Sheikh, Shafici Hussein Moalim, and Hassan Lamow Aden with 4 being under the age of 25 before they were sentenced by the military court in Bosaso.

As is the norm, the militants were blindfolded, with hands tied to poles behind their backs, before they have been shot dead at point-blank range by soldiers in Bosaso port city, the commercial hub of Puntland.

Al Shabaab and ISIS faction assassinated dozens of Puntland officials and security force members in the past as the two groups continue to face increased military pressure and U.S. airstrikes in the mountainous area in Bari region.