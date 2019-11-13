Cameroon/Cape Verde: 2021 AFCON Qualifiers - Cameroon Confronts Cape Verde Today

The Indomitable Lions had their last training session in Yaounde yesterday, November 12, 2019 as they prepare for the encounter.

The national men's football squad will clash with Cape Verde today November 13, 2019 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in their first group F game of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tournament. Today's encounter promises to produce fireworks as each side will be seeking to grab the first three points in the group. The team had their last training session in Yaounde yesterday November 12, 2019 in a rather confused atmosphere. Originally scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. training only took off at 11:00 a.m. This is due to the fact that the Lions training session which was originally scheduled for the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium was instead reprogrammed for the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One. On arrival at the stadium yesterday morning, the technical crew of the Lions were not allowed to enter the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. Officials in charge of the stadium argued that training could not take place in the main stadium because of the return leg fourth round 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier between Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire that was supposed to take place the same day. The technical team however refused training at the Annex Stadium Number One because according to them the pitch was not practicable. The gates of the main stadium were however flung open for the Lions to have their last training session before today's match. A total of 21 players took part in the training session. Out of the 23 players called for the encounter, two players; Aboubakar Vincent of FC Porto, Portugal and Franck-Yves Bambock who plays for C.S. Maritimo, Portugal, were expected to join the group yesterday. Among the players invited, Alan Nyom (Getafe, Spain) is nursing an injury and has been replaced by Moukoudi Harold (St Etienne, France). Jean Pierre Nsame who plays for Young Boys in Switzerland has equally been replaced by John Mary who plies his trade in China. Focus yesterday was on physical fitness, speed and ball control. The Cape Verde team is already in the country and they had their last training session in Yaounde on Monday, November 11, 2019. The Indomitable Lions are competing in group F alongside Cape Verde Rwanda and Mozambique. Cameroon will play their second game against Rwanda on Sunday November 17, 2019 in Kigali.