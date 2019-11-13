Cameroon: Contribution to Peace - Cameroon Plays Key Role in Paris

13 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya addressed a panel on governance and the problems of developing countries yesterday in Paris.

The Head of State did not just end his participation at the Paris Peace Forum by attending the opening ceremony. President Paul Biya took the floor at the roundtable discussion entitled: "Rise of the south: towards a more balanced global governance system", moderated by one of the co-organisers of the Forum, Mo Ibrahim. Mr Biya highlighted efforts by Cameroon in governance and the challenges the country is surmounting while underlining the need to narrow the gap between the north and the south in order to ensure a just world. Looking at the global context, President Paul Biya said the United Nations Organisation needed reforms, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund ought to be more representative and give greater consideration to specificities of countries in the South if the issues of global imbalance had to be fully tackled. Like the other participants at the panel, Mr Biya agreed that countries in the South should join forces and fight to earn a place as actors at the international scene. Probed by the moderator on the specific democratic challenges that Cameroon is facing in the North West and South West Regions of the country, President Paul Biya explained that the problems in the country must not be viewed superficially. He recalled the history of Cameroon from the German colonial period to the coming of the British and the French after World War One noting that the problems that are visible today stem from the dual colonial heritage in the country. He added that a series of measures have been taken by government in response to the complaints posed in the two restive regions and the Major National Dialogue which took place in Yaounde from 30 September to 4 October 2019 recommended the creation of a special status for the North West and the South West Regions while preserving the unity and integrity of Cameroon. Mr Biya also talked of the Constitution of Cameroon which granted equal status for the English and the French languages. Other speakers at the panel included the Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Hosam Zaki, the Secretary General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie, Rwandan-born Louis Mushikiwabo, the Vice Prime Minister of Cambodia Hor Nambong. They all acknowledged that the world needs change and collective efforts were indispensable for global peace to be attained.

