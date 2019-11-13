Uganda: MP Achon to Run 500km From Entebbe to Otuke for Charity

13 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Katongole

Running for 500km over five days sounds like any normal person's idea of hell. But not Julius Achon.

The Otuke Member of Parliament will attempt to run for 500km to raise money for his Love Mercy Foundation charity.

He intends to complete the distance with four other partners starting from Entebbe Town this Sunday with the first lap ending in Lugazi. From Lugazi, the group will run to Kaliro then Kumi, Kaberamaido before completing the distance in Lira on Saturday.

"This will be a huge challenge," said the 1994 world junior champion and 1995 All-Africa Games bronze medallist in 1,500 metres. The 42-year-old surpassed his previous efforts of the annual cross country race. Achon has reminded himself that "it's a marathon, not a sprint".

Each of the five members; Matt Farmer, Justin, Kate McDonald and Luca Turrini, will run 10km every day to complete the challenge. On Sunday November 22, the annual cross-country supported by sportswear makers Nike, with an estimated 3,000 participants, will take centre stage.

This awareness run will help to raise $100,000 in support of Achon's livelihood project that aims at supporting families with farm implements, soy and sim-sim seeds. More than 13,000 families in Otuke benefit from the scheme. "I used to run for myself now I run for my people," Achon said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.