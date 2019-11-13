Uganda: Former Deputy Prime Minister Kajura Sued Over Sh600 Million

Kampala — A couple has dragged former first Deputy Prime Minister Henry Kajura to court seeking a refund of 600 million shillings that was paid to him as part payment for land.

The land is located at Buyanja in Masindi district.

Professor Lee M.P.K Koma and his wife Koma Berna Asio have filed their suit through their lawyers of Rwaganika, Baku and Company Advocates in the Civil Division of High Court.

The couple contends that on July, 30th, 2018, they entered into a land sale agreement and Kajura agreed to sell them his 500 acres of land. The acres were to be carved out of a piece of land at Buyanja Masindi measuring approximately 982 hectares.

Through their lawyers of Rwaganika, Baku and Company Advocates the applicants say that the land was to be sold at an agreed purchase price of 1,150,000,000 shillings.

However they had reportedly agreed that before the execution of the agreement, the couple pays Kajura an instalment of 600 million shillings.

According to the suit, it was allegedly agreed that Kajura transfers the land into the couple's names before getting the last instalment of 550 million shillings.

However, Kajura refused to demarcate the 500 acres as per the sale agreement.

"In March 2019, the defendant ( Kajura) volunteered to refund the money he had received as the first instalment because it turned out that the land had third party claims", reads the suit in part. The couple note that to date they have never received the said money. They also say that last year, they were forced to fly from their workplaces in Trinidad and Tobago to Uganda to solve the matter but in vain.

They want court to declare that Kajura is in breach of the land sale agreement and also order him to refund 600 million shillings with an interest rate of 30 percent from when the money was received up to payment in full.

They are also seeking special damages of 40 million shillings general damages and also costs of the suit.

