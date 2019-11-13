Uganda: Child Activist Kenneth Akena's Family Losing Hope for Justice

Gulu — The family of the late child activist Kenneth Akena Watmon is losing out hope for justice for their son after a negligible accident at Forest Mall in Kampala, three years ago.

Akena, 33, worked with ACODEV, a non-governmental organization in Kasese district in Western Uganda. He had previously worked in his native home town of Pader district as a Community Development Officer (CDO).

It is reported that Akena was shot in the stomach by businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu after he reportedly scratched the businessman's car while trying to reverse. It is alleged that the incident happened soon as the deceased came out of his car to express regret for the accident.

Akena died moments later from Novic Hospital. Three people including Mathew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph and his girlfriend Munwangari were arrested in the aftermath. The trio was charged with murder and have since been granted bail.

However, Jordan Yhang, Akena's eldest brother told URN that the court process has not progressed ever since the hearing failed to take off in January when it was first scheduled.

"We got indications earlier that it was due to be rescheduled anywhere between June and July this year but that went silent too. Right now we have no idea if and when it will ever take off." Yhang revealed.

"We even met Mike Chibita, the Director of Public Prosecution - DPP, in July and he gave us assurance that his office and the court were working together to see the case fixed for hearing before end of the year but now it's mid-November." Yhang further disclosed.

He also explained that: "Our hope is going further down and right now we are only praying because family has exhausted all the options available but nothing is yielding."

Mike Chibita, the Director of Public Prosecution says that the prosecution is ready to proceed with the case but could not confirm whether the case was listed by Criminal Division of the High Court.

Judiciary Senior Communications Officer, Solomon Muyita says that the Division has already listed the case and hearing will begin next month.

On Sunday, Akena's family and friends will hold a third annual memorial service at Christ the King Church in Kitgum Municipality.

In 2017 a foundation in his memory was launched to support vulnerable children in Northern Uganda to preserve his legacy.

URN