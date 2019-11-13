South Sudan: Deputy President David Mabuza Departs to Uganda On South Sudan Special Envoy Mission

13 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan, has today, 13 November 2019 departed to Entebbe, in the Republic of Uganda ahead of his regional consultations.

The regional consultations are to further mobilise for the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan in order to achieve long lasting peace, development and stability in South Sudan.

The Deputy President is scheduled to meet with President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda and President Abdalftah Alburhan A. Alrahman, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan in Khartoum today, 13 November 2019.

These engagements will take place after the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan which was held in Entebbe on 7 November 2019.

Significant progress has been made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan.

South Africa has been providing support to all efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on South Sudan in line with the responsibilities of the Special Envoy.

