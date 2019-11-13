South Africa: North West Provincial Government Commemorates Fraud Awareness Week, 14 Nov

press release

North West Provincial Government to commemorate Fraud Awareness Week

Mahikeng - North West Provincial Government in partnership with Madibeng and City of Matlosana Local Municipalities is to commemorate the Fraud Awareness Week by hosting Anti-Corruption and Ethics Road Show to highlight the problem of fraud and corruption.

Fraud Week was first organised 15 years ago by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) the world's anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training education to proactively fight fraud and corruption, and help safeguard business and economy from the growing problem of fraud.

During the Fraud Awareness Week, government and businesses engage in various activities including hosting fraud awareness training for employees and the community, assess fraud knowledge and risk factors within organisation.

North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro will take part in the Anti-Corruption and Ethics Road Show which will start as a motorcade to engage communities and distribute anti-fraud and corruption messages around different wards of Madibeng local municipality, before rendering a keynote address at Letlhabile Community Hall.

The Anti-Corruption and Ethics Roadshow will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2019

Venue: Madibeng Local Municipality - Brits

Time: 09h00am

Members of the media are hereby invited to cover the activities of the day.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier