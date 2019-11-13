Sudan: 17 Die of Dengue Fever in Kassala

13 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala / Port Sudan / Khartoum — Volunteers report to Radio Dabanga that another dengue fever patient died in Kassala on Sunday. This brings the total number of dengue fever fatalities to 17 in three months.

70 new cases of dengue fever are recorded daily, volunteers report. In total 1,720 cases had been recorded in Kassala hospitals on Tuesday. This does not include patients treated at home.

The Director of the Ministry of Health in Kassala, Dr Iman Mahmoud, appealed to the people to continue this week's district committee campaign to get homes dry, in order to free the town from vectors as mosquitos and houseflies.

Last month, thousands of people protested the "the complacency" of Kassala's Ministry of Health and the locality authorities in the fight against dengue fever.

Port Sudan

On Tuesday, the El Tugud Hospital in Port Sudan recorded five new cases of haemorrhagic fever coming from El Ganeb locality.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that eight haemorrhagic fever patients are still being treated in the hospital after several patients were discharged in the past few days.

Dismissal of soldier

On Monday, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) announced the dismissal of a soldier in Port Sudan for assaulting a doctor in the emergency department of the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital on Sunday morning.

The Red Sea state Doctors' Committee said in a press statement that the SAF legal adviser notified them that the dismissed soldier was handed over to the police.

The Doctors' Committee also announced to lift their strike at the emergency department of the hospital, which lasted for more than a day. The doctors stressed they would continue to create a safe working environment in the hospital, to improve the medical service provided to the patients and to bring to justice anybody who assaults the medical staff.

Khartoum

The public prosecutor in Khartoum North cancelled the complaint against members of El Doroshab district committees because of their sit-in at the Abdelfattah Hospital. This was done at the request of the new hospital director.

