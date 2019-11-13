Sudan: Arrest Warrants Against Popular Congress Party Leaders for 1989 Coup

Khartoum — The public prosecutor in Khartoum issued arrest warrants against two leaders of the Popular Congress Party, Chairman Ali El Haj and Secretary General Ibrahim El Sanousi for their involvement in the 1989 military coup.

The coordinator of the Forces for Freedom and Change's legal committee, Mohamed Arabi, reported in a statement on Tuesday that the prosecutor issued arrest warrants against all living members of the Command Council that organised the military coup on June 30, 1989, which brought Omar Al Bashir to power.

Ali El Haj and Ibrahim El Sanousi have not been arrested yet. The public prosecutor issued a travel ban for all accused. Bank accounts of prominent officials of the Al Bashir regime were frozen earlier this week.

Ali El Haj said that Omar Al Bashir should be extradited to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday.

Arabi said that prosecutor Ahmed El Hala requested the Kober prison authorities to hand over the accused Omar Al Bashir, Ali Osman Taha, Nafi Ali Nafi, and Awad El Jaz.

Omar Al Bashir and other former government leaders have been charged with involvement in the killing of demonstrators in May.

The accused Yousef Abdelfattah, also known as Rambo, was arrested on Monday and transferred to Kober Prison in Khartoum North.

Dissolution

Spokesman for the Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki, announced the dissolution of the Council of African Political Parties and confiscation of its property last week.

The Council of African Political Parties was one of the tools of the National Congress Party headed by ousted President Omar Al Bashir for having contacts with other African countries. It was previously chaired by Presidential Assistant Nafi Ali Nafi.

The Council's premises in a Khartoum suburb are allocated to Sudan's new Peace Commission.