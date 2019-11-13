Ghana: Stars Intensify Preparations for Bafana

Ghana's Black Stars appeared to be on the warpath as regards their qualification to the Cameroon 2021 Nations Cup as the team have intensified preparations ahead of its impending double-headers against South Africa and Island side, Sao Tome and Principe.

The Stars take on South Africa's Bafana Bafana tomorrow in a Group C cracker at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and hit the road four days later to engage surprise package Sao Tome in another gorgeous encounter.

Stars' chief coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges have been going through the paces since Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, before shifting camp to Cape Coast yesterday to continue with preparations as they plot the fall of their opponents.

From an initial 13 players that trained on Monday, the team's number swelled up to 17 as of press time yesterday.

The match against South Africa is the first for the Stars since crashing on penalties to Tunisia in the Round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana will be hoping to open up their campaign with the maximum points against the South Africans before travelling to face Sao Tome Principe, four days later.

Meanwhile, Coach Appiah has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to rally behind the Stars to thump South Africa, insisting "it's the only senior national team the country has."

"I believe this is the only team we have as Ghanaians, and we need to protect and support it together. I believe that if we really want to bring back the love as we all want, then a lot will depend on the media," he told journalists at the Accra stadium on Monday evening.

CAPTION: Fans mob Stars' bus as team makes stop-over in Winneba, on the way to Cape Coast yesterday