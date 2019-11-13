Ghana: KURT Needs Support of All - Armstrong - Mortagbe

13 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Sports Business Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing, Sports Management and Management Consultancy firm, Krypton Global Limited, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has urged all to support the newly-elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt E.S Okraku, to succeed.

A press statement signed by Armstrong-Mortagbe, who is a former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, said "Mr Okraku would need the support of all stakeholders in Ghana football to succeed."

Neil pointed at the competitiveness of the elections and intimated that the outcome of the elections would naturally deflate the energies of some contestants and their followers.

However, in a passionate appeal, Mr Armstrong-Mortagbe urged all persons who had Ghana football at heart to embrace the leadership of Kurt Okraku and support the efforts of the Executive Council as they begin the work of rebuilding Ghana football.

Meanwhile, the former Hearts MD yesterday told the Times Sports that he would gladly put his expertise at the service of Ghana football when given the opportunity.

"I would unhesitatingly respond to any call to play a role in Ghana football. I have worked at various levels of football for both the GFA and the Federation Internationale de Football Associations (FIFA) and I would be honoured to serve Ghana football again," he stated emphatically.

Mr Armstrong-Mortagbe further said, based on the 'Gamechanger manifesto' presented by President Kurt Okraku, he has some ideas which when infused with a few themes from the other manifestos would position the GFA for a potentially glorious future.

One of the key architects of the then record $3m Goldfields Ghana Limited sponsorship for Ghana's Black Stars in 2006, Mr Armstrong-Mortagbe believes that with unity of purpose and sincere hearts, "Ghana football would rise again."

