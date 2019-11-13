Ghana: Build Resilient Cities to curb Climate Threat - Stakeholders

13 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Stakeholders at the opening of a climate change conference in Accra yesterday have underscored the need to build resilient urban cities in the country to control the effects of the global threat.

The two-day climate change and population conference, which is the 7th edition, gathered experts in the environmental field, academia, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), civil society, school children, among others, to assess the country's adaptation to climate change effects.

Convened by the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS) of the University of Ghana, the conference is on the theme, "Transforming Cities' Resilience to Climate Change."

Panellists, including the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Sabine Nolke and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Focal Person for Ghana, Mr Yaw Oppong Boadi, all agreed on the need to pay attention to proactive physical planning of the urban cities to control the damning effect of climate change.

Madam Dapaah observed that with the increasing population in Ghana's major cities, making specific reference to Accra, there was the need to build stronger institutions and enforce environmental laws to minimise impact of climate change.

"There is lot of indiscipline in the city; we put up buildings anywhere, our drains are poorly maintained, waste is not properly disposed and because we cannot measure the quantum of rains that come in, we continue to experience worst forms of flooding.

"We need to have good planning systems in place to withstand these threats, we need to ensure that there are early warning systems to pick up early signals, and this must begin from the local level," she stated.

To the sector minister said, "Cities are the future of humanity and we need strong physical planning, and this is crucial in times like these to fit into the national action plan on climate change adaptation."

On his part, Mr Yaw Oppong Boadi disclosed that an implementation plan on the country's intended nationally determined contributions (INDC) to address the threat was ready awaiting approval.

"Ghana has ratified the INDC which has plans and programmes to address climate change, and in order to achieve the objectives to address waste management, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is engaging various institutions through public sensitisations," he said.

Mr Boadi indicated that, "the EPA is putting policies and strategies in place to address the challenge through partnerships with key institutions to attain a safer environment and future we yearn for."

Contributing, Ms Nolke expressed her country's commitment to raise US$ 100 billion each year in climate finance by 2020 to particularly assist African countries which are most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.