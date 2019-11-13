Angola: Over USD 50 Million for Training Sector in Pipeline

Luanda — The Angolan government plans to invest until 2027 at least USD 50 million to enhance the National Programme for Teacher Training to bolster university lecturers' Doctoral degrees.

According to the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, the investment is to include the training of 140 doctors and the purchase of equipment for public research centres in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, telecommunications and information technology, industry, oil, gas and mineral resources.

The investment covers also the equipment purchase for research centres of health, water resources, as well as energy and environment, stressed the official last Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of the 6th National Science and Technology Conference, which takes place until the 14th of this month.

National Programme for Teacher Training for Doctoral Degree aims at the strengthening of science, technology and innovation ecosystem in the whole country.

As reported by the minister, after the training of the specialists, it will be created research teams and support technicians are to be trained, including the equipping of laboratories of the Higher Education Institute (IES) and Public Research centres to enable scientific research.

The minister announced that in the ambit of the Development Project of Science and Technology (PDCT), it will be financed 155 post-graduate scholarships, masters, doctorate and post-doctorate.

For that, the minister stated the need of working for better organization and structuring of the scientific research activities, particularly at IES, so that it can be effective to bring up applicable results, able to assemble value, whether in teaching and learning process, as well as in the national production.

For its materialization, the Ministry, through the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNIC), signed, last March, a Cooperation Protocol with the Lisbon University.

The financing of the scientific research project will allow the equipment purchase to reinforcee the laboratory infrastructure of Higher Education institutions.

During the conference it was opened the 1st edition of the Fair of Ideas, Invention, Innovation and Technology-Based Entrepreneurship (FIEBAT), with the objective to make use of the creations made at IES and by other authors.

The event is being attended by 30 exhibitors from various national academic institutions.