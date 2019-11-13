South Africa: Service Delivery Campaign Makes Its Way to Upington

The Department of Labour and Employment is set to embark on a service delivery campaign in the Northern Cape, next week.

In collaboration with the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, the department together with its entities like the Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, is set to embark on the campaign in the outskirts of Upington, Northern Cape.

The campaign forms part of the Marquee program which aims to help those who live far from the normal service points of the department and its entities to access them.

The campaign will run from 18 - 30 November 2019 under the theme "Taking the Department of Employment and Labour services to the community."

The Department and its entities will reach out to communities in the outskirts of Upington like Opwag, Boegoeberg, Karos, Leerkrans, Grootdrink and Topline to render a basket of services.

"These activities will continue on the week of the 24 November 2019 and culminate on the 30 November 2019 with a service delivery event to be held in Kakamas, Kai Garib Local Municipality which will feature other stakeholders," said the department on Wednesday.

Blitz inspections

Meanwhile, the department's inspection and enforcement team will also be on the ground from 24-28 November 2019 to conduct blitz inspections on farms and workplaces in the areas of Keimoes, Leseding, Bloemsmond, Curriescamp and Soverby.

"The inspections will be carried out to assess the level of compliance with the National Minimum Wage Act, Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Disease Act," the department said.