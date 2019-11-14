Nigeria: Hate Speech Bill Will Not Pass If It Will Bring 'Hardship' - Senate

Photo: Pixabay
speech
13 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Nigerian Senate has said the controversial hate speech bill will not pass if it will bring "hardship" to Nigerians.

A spokesperson for the upper legislative arm on Wednesday urged patience amid widespread uproar that has greeted the reintroduction of the bill this week.

The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Media, Godiya Akwashiki, said at a press conference that Nigerians should allow the bill to go through the normal lawmaking procedure.

"If the bill reflects the wishes and interests of Nigerians, it will scale second reading. If it will create hardship on the people of Nigeria, I want to assure you it will be killed by other senators when it is in its second reading," Mr Akwashiki said.

"I want to urge you to exercise patience with the senate because it is not legally wise for me to discuss the bill. Yes, it has not been mentioned for the second time on the floor of the Senate; even if it scales second reading, it will protect your interests and give immunity without fear or favour. I want to assure you," he said.

There has been widespread condemnation after the Senate on Tuesday reintroduced the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill which seeks to punish persons found guilty of hate speech.

The bill is sponsored by the deputy chief whip, Aliyu Abdullahi, and it prescribes death penalty for anyone found guilty of spreading a falsehood that led to the death of another person.

The bill also seeks the establishment of a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech to help investigate and prosecute offenders.

A similar bill was introduced to the Senates in March 2018 but did not make it through to third reading.

Many civic groups have kicked against the bill because of its narrow and unclear definition of what constitutes hate speech.

They say the provisions of the bill would be contrary to the Nigerian Constitution if the bill becomes law as designed. The Constitution protects the rights to unhindered speech, expression, and association.

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has also cautioned Nigerian senators against moves to pass the bill. He said the freedom of speech and other key elements of civil liberties that Nigerians enjoyed between 1999 and 2015 should be maintained.

'Not necessary'

Meanwhile, a minister said on Wednesday that the new bill is unnecessary as the CyberCrime Act already has provisions and penalties for hate speech.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said this after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

"Be that as it may, I think the Cybercrime Act, there is a law already in Nigeria, the cybercrime Act that has the hate speech aspect in it. The reason I am not privileged to know the sponsor of the particular bill that you mentioned, but there is a law. I stand to be corrected, I think it was passed in 2014/2015 I am not particularly sure but there is a law that takes care of...

"Because cybercrime is now a major issue and as you know internationally, the world over, everybody is concerned about it being the new frontier to fight crime. So hate speech is within that cybercrime aspect," she said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria's New Hate Speech Bill May See Death Penalty Applied
'Hate Speech Will No Longer Be Tolerated in Nigeria'
Acting Nigerian President Warns Against Hate Speech
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.