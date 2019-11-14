Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Troubles Worsen As APC Governors' Forum DG Calls for His Resignation

The crisis rocking Nigeria's ruling party, APC, got worse on Wednesday as the director-general of the party's governors' forum called for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole as the party's chairman.

Salihu Lukman, the Director-General of the APC's Progressive Governors Forum, made the call on Wednesday.

He asked Mr Oshiomhole to urgently convene a National Executive Council meeting of the party or to leave office.

"It is either Oshiomhole respect the provision of the party constitution and convene superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign," Mr Lukman said in a statement on Wednesday.

His call comes a day after the APC in Edo announced the controversial suspension of Mr Oshiomhole.

Details later...