Nigeria: Senate Probes Cases of Child Trafficking in Nigeria

Disturbed by cases of trafficking of Children across the country for the purpose of forced adoption, domestic service, prostitution and other forms of exploitative Labour, the Senate has begun probe into the issues, with a view to finding a lasting solution.

Subsequently, the Senate yesterday mandated its Committees on Security and Intelligence, Women Affairs, and Youth Development, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to conduct an investigative hearing on rising child trafficking in the country.

It also mandated the committees to proffer solutions to the issue of child trafficking and submit their reports within two weeks .

The Senate has also urged all agencies saddled with the responsibility of curbing and eliminating child trafficking and trafficking in persons to be more effective in the discharge of their duties.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, " the Menace of Child Trafficking in Nigeria", sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin, APC Kano North and co -sponsored by 25 other Senators.

Presenting the motion, Senator Jibrin who noted that there was serious concern on trafficking of children across the country, said that trafficking was for purpose of forced adoption domestic service and prostitution.

According to him, the act was becoming a widespread phenomenon, adding that there were reported cases where children were kidnapped in the states of Gombe, FCT,Kano, among others.

Senator Jibrin said that there were reports that the children were sold to some willing buyers while some of the captives have been forcefully adopted by the kidnappers in some part of the country, adding that some of the children had also being rescued by the security Agencies and reunited with their parents.

The Senator who noted that some of the children were still being held captive by the kidnappers, said that if the trend of kidnapping and trafficking was not nipped in the bud, it was capable of bringing about a child slavery system in the country.

According to him, the tendency of destroying the future generation and promote negatively the image of Nigeria within the committee of nations.

The senate also considered the presentation of 11 bills for first reading at plenary.

The bills are the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill 2019 sponsored by Sen. Istifanus Gyang, Plateau),Public Procurement Act 2007 Amendments Bill 2019 sponsored by Sen Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra), South East Development Commission Establishment Bill 2019 sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah ,(PDP Anambra), among others.

Vanguard