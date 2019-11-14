Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident Claims 13 Lives, As 10 Sustain Injuries

Abeokuta — Thirteen persons including two female children on Wednesday died while ten others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving three vehicles along the Lagos - Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident which involved 37 persons occurred at the Sapade bridge near Ogere axis of the expressway in Ogun state.

Our correspondent further gathered that a speeding truck heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway had a tyre burst and in the process collided with two other commuter buses heading towards Ibadan, Oyo state.

The vehicles involved are a yellow Mazda Bus marked KTU93XW; white Toyota Bus with registration number KEY847XA and a truck marked KAB97XA.

The state's Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to Daily Trust tonight.

Oladele expressed deep shock over the incident and commiserated with the relations of the crash victims.

He disclosed that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Ipara Mortuary.

The Sector Commander requested relations of the crash victims to contact the FRSC Command in Ogere, Ogun state or the Victory Hospital in Ogere, where the crashed victims who were rescued were taken to for medical treatment.

"The obstruction is being cleared with the aid of RCC; the construction company is supporting rescue operations with their heavy duty equipment, to restore traffic," he said.