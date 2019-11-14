Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident Claims 13 Lives, As 10 Sustain Injuries

13 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — Thirteen persons including two female children on Wednesday died while ten others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving three vehicles along the Lagos - Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident which involved 37 persons occurred at the Sapade bridge near Ogere axis of the expressway in Ogun state.

Our correspondent further gathered that a speeding truck heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway had a tyre burst and in the process collided with two other commuter buses heading towards Ibadan, Oyo state.

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

The vehicles involved are a yellow Mazda Bus marked KTU93XW; white Toyota Bus with registration number KEY847XA and a truck marked KAB97XA.

The state's Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to Daily Trust tonight.

Oladele expressed deep shock over the incident and commiserated with the relations of the crash victims.

He disclosed that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Ipara Mortuary.

The Sector Commander requested relations of the crash victims to contact the FRSC Command in Ogere, Ogun state or the Victory Hospital in Ogere, where the crashed victims who were rescued were taken to for medical treatment.

"The obstruction is being cleared with the aid of RCC; the construction company is supporting rescue operations with their heavy duty equipment, to restore traffic," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.