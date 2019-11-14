South Africa: Steve Harvey Sends Shoutout to DJ Fresh - 'He's Knocking Them Over the Head'

14 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Graye Morkel

Cape Town — American TV personality Steve Harvey has sent a shoutout to 947 radio host, DJ Fresh, saying he's "got it".

In a video clip that surfaced on Twitter, Steve addresses the audience, saying: "I saw what they got over there. They've got it over there. My boy Fresh that's on the radio, Fresh, that boy got a studio that's as good as my studio in Beverly Hills."

Steve joined Fresh and the team in-studio at 947, during his Family Feud South Africa promotional tour in August.

Steve had high praise for the local DJ saying that he is one of the best.

"That boy over there, he knockin' them over the head. See, y'all keep getting underpaid because y'all producing subpar stuff and acting like it's okay. Y'all gotta stop that!"

It's unclear when and where the clip was recorded, but Fresh, replied to the tweet saying: "I love you, Steve Harvey."

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the DJ and express their excitement, with many repeating the phrase: "Real recognising real."

During an interview with Channel24, Steve opened up to us about struggles he's faced during his career, lessons he has learned, and his desire to give back to the African continent.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

