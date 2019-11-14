Nigeria: Bangladesh-Nigeria to Sign Bilateral Agreement On Agriculture

14 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shameen Ahsan, has disclosed that his country will soon sign an agreement with Nigeria, in the area of agriculture.

Speaking at a Nigeria-Bangladesh Business Forum, held in Lagos, recently, he said it was important to create a better link to foster commercial activities between the two countries.

According to him; "It is very important to interact with members of the civil society to further create a better understanding between the two countries and dispel misconceptions, while I try to make the country familiar in front of the Nigerians audience.

"We are currently working on signing an agreement on cooperation, in the field of agriculture and that would provide key platform to share best practices between the two countries. In addition to this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we are sharing this even in flood control," he noted.

In his speech, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said both nations have expressed mutual interest to expand bilateral relations overtime.

"The Bangladesh Tariff Commission in 2014 prepared a feasibility study for the benefits of signing preferential trade agreement with African states and recommended that Nigeria along with Mali was the most promising countries for signing such agreements.

"We therefore urge Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in agriculture, ICT, food processing, garment production and industrial sectors of the economy," he added.

"However, while export-led policies has helped Bangladesh rank among the world's fastest growing economy with some eight per cent annual expansion rate, Nigeria is keen to boost economic growth which is stuck at some two per cent by attracting private capital into the non-oil sector."

The President, Nigerian-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce, Retired Capt. Usman Hamidu, represented by the Vice-President, Rtd. Commodore Jerome Jatau, advised the Nigerian business community to take advantage the huge opportunities the association offers to increase the trade volume which was at about $1.39 billion in 2018, according to United Nations.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.