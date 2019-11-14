Nigeria: 13 Killed in Lagos-Ibadan Highway Car Crash

14 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Thirteen persons were on Wednesday died in an auto crash at Sapade-Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, officials said.

The tragedy happened where a diversion was created by RCC, the construction company rehabilitating the corridor.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command sector commander, Clement Oladele, said 37 persons comprising 20 male and 15 female adults, and two female children were involved in the crash.

He said 10 persons while four male adults, seven females and two children lost their lives.

"The unfortunate incident involved three vehicles comprising a speeding truck heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway. It suddenly suffered a burst tyre and in the process collided head on with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards the Ibadan axis, with one of them in the process attempting to wrongfully overtake within the diversion area," Mr Oladele said.

The official also gave the details of the vehicles: "KTU93XW, a yellow coloured MAZDA bus, while the second vehicle is a white Toyota bus with registration number KEY847XA. The third vehicle has registration number KAB97XA and is a MAN Diesel Truck."

Mr Oladele requested relations of the injured to contact the FRSC Command in Ogere Ogun State or the Victory Hospital, Ogere.

He said the bodies had been deposited at the Ipara Mortuary.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.