Nigeria: 13 Killed in Lagos-Ibadan Highway Car Crash

Thirteen persons were on Wednesday died in an auto crash at Sapade-Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, officials said.

The tragedy happened where a diversion was created by RCC, the construction company rehabilitating the corridor.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command sector commander, Clement Oladele, said 37 persons comprising 20 male and 15 female adults, and two female children were involved in the crash.

He said 10 persons while four male adults, seven females and two children lost their lives.

"The unfortunate incident involved three vehicles comprising a speeding truck heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway. It suddenly suffered a burst tyre and in the process collided head on with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards the Ibadan axis, with one of them in the process attempting to wrongfully overtake within the diversion area," Mr Oladele said.

The official also gave the details of the vehicles: "KTU93XW, a yellow coloured MAZDA bus, while the second vehicle is a white Toyota bus with registration number KEY847XA. The third vehicle has registration number KAB97XA and is a MAN Diesel Truck."

Mr Oladele requested relations of the injured to contact the FRSC Command in Ogere Ogun State or the Victory Hospital, Ogere.

He said the bodies had been deposited at the Ipara Mortuary.