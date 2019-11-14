South Africa: KZN Storms - Residents Warned to Brace for More Bad Weather

Photo: eNCA/YouTube
A video screengrab of the tornado which hit KwaZuluNatal on November 12, 2019.
13 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

As affected residents of Tuesday's tornado in New Hanover, Pietermaritzburg pick up the pieces, the eThekwini Municipality has warned residents of a looming downpour on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement released by municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele on Wednesday, they warn: "severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Thursday into Friday afternoon".

"Improvement is expected from Friday evening, however, there will still be some rain in places over KwaZulu-Natal," Nsele said.

A video of the tornado forming was circulated on social media on Tuesday evening.

News24 reported on Wednesday that two people had been confirmed dead while several others were injured.

Eskom's technicians found that 15 networks in the Mpolweni, Dalton, Wartburg, Albert Falls and Swayimani areas had been affected, leaving around 15 000 people without power.

The power utility was working on restoring the region's grid.

On Wednesday, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala led a delegation of provincial government staff to assess the extent of damage in New Hanover to provide interim relief for affected parties.

Nsele advised that the anticipated downpour could result in flooding.

Flooding of settlements, both formal and informal, as well as the closure of low-lying bridges, is possible.

The storms which will be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds may pose danger to life, vehicles and structural damage.

As the statement puts it, the current forecast confirmed by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) shows storm activity commencing at 13:00 on Thursday, with the peak centered over the south-central region between uMlazi and Pinetown, moving off by 18:00.

The northern areas between Durban North and Tongaat are expected to experience thunderstorms tomorrow between 23:00 and 08:00 on Friday morning that will see high-intensity rainfall in excess of average rainfall.

At the same time, the municipality said the city's call centre phone lines have been affected and are not operating optimally.

The City is working to address the issue in order for the public to reach the City to receive the required assistance.

"In the interim, water, roads and other engineering-related complaints can be logged using the City's WhatsApp number 073 148 3477," Nsele advised.

The public will be notified once the lines are restored.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Two Die in Tornado in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal
Scores Dead in Flooding in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.