Tanzania: How I Cheated Death - Magufuli

12 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rose Mirembe

Tanzania President John Magufuli has recounted how he was poisoned in Dodoma but lived to tell the tale.

Recalling the harrowing experience, Magufuli said; "I learnt a lesson not to praise civil servants even in their remarkable performance, so they don't experience what I went through after former president Mkapa praised me."

The Tanzanian Head of State said the incident happened when he was the deputy minister between 1995 and 2000.

He was speaking during the launch of former president Benjamin Mkapa's autobiography "My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers" in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The launch was also attended by former presidents of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi as well as current and former high ranking government officials.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.