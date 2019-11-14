Kenya: Mombasa Hospital Closed Temporarily After Tuesday Night Fire Incident to Facilitate Probe

Mombasa — Mombasa Hospital was Wednesday closed indefinitely to facilitate investigations into the cause of a fire that engulfed the facility Tuesday night.

The Hospital management said all the 68 patients who had been hospitalized at the facility had been moved to neighbouring hospitals.

Property of unknown value was destroyed during the raze that started at 8.30pm.

Police cordoned off the 125-bed facility located near State House, Mombasa as detectives combed through for information that will aid in the probe.

Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub said the fire which is suspected to have been started by a gas cylinder affected the kitchen and the office blocks.