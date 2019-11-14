Kenya/Egypt: Avire Axed From Kenyan Squad in Egypt

Harambee Stars attacker John Avire has been ruled out of Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

Coach Francis Kimanzi had summoned Avire, who plies his trade at Tanta FC in the North African county, so as to help get inside information on the opponents.

But Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced on the eve of the match that the youngster has been excluded from the final party owing to 'personal' commitments.

Nairobi News understands Avire has not been released by Tanta for this match despite it taking place on an international weekend.

Avire has not played competitively seen being caught up at the centre of a transfer row between Tanta and Sofapaka in July.

Besides Avire, USA based forward Boniface Muchiri is the other of the 23 players called up who was yet to report to camp by Tuesday evening.

Michael Olunga, Jesse Were, and John Mark Mawatta are the other strikers in camp.

Stars already are in Alexandria ahead of this duel against the Pharaohs.