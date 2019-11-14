Tanzania: Employers Urged to Submit Employees Names, National IDs to NSSF

EMPLOYERS in the private sector have been instructed to submit lists of their employees along with their National ID numbers provided by the National Identification Authority (NIDA) to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for information updates.

The NSSF Compliance and Registration Manager, Mr Joseph Fungo said on Wednesday during the launching of 'Boresha Taarifa na NSSF' campaign that the National ID number is crucial for linking the employees in the NSSF database.

"Employers are required to submit names of their employees along with National ID for database update," he said.

He said NSSF simplifies the registration process by accessing data from the National ID.

He said the process helps to provide NSSF membership numbers and cards within a short period of time.

"Earlier, it was taking long for new members to be registered with NSSF, but with national ID, the process takes a shorter time," said Mr Fungo.

The NSSF Chief Manager Public Relations and Education, Lulu Mengele said her office has launched the campaign purposely to improve and provide better and timely service to its members.