Botswana: Increasing Crime a Concern

13 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Serowe — Serowe Police have expressed concern over the increasing murder, defilement and rape cases in the area.

Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang raised the concern in an interview with BOPA after two murder cases at Thabala and Mmashoro were recorded on November 7.

Senior Superintendent Oketsang said police received a report where a 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her lover, also 33, at a drinking spot in Thabala.

He said the deceased was rushed to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital where she was certified dead. The culprit was arrested and remanded in custody.

Another report came from Gaexwa cattle-post near Mmashoro where a 36-year-old man stabbed a 24-year woman with a sharp instrument at a drinking spot.

The suspect has also been arrested and remanded.

Senior Supt Oketsang said defilement was often reported only when victims realised they were pregnant.

He urged parents not to conceal such cases.

Meanwhile, the police chief advised alcohol dealers in Serowe to operate within stipulated times, saying prolonged hours of selling alcohol might be contributing to the high number of murder cases.

He also called upon residents to observe the law during the coming festive season.

He shared that the annual 60 days of activism on road safety and prevention of crime would commence on November 29.

