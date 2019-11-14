Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives UNISFA Commander

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Wednesday the commander of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and two of his aides.

The UNISFA commander briefed the Foreign Minister of UNISFA efforts to keep security and to boost the peace and co-existence between the local communities at Abyei area.

He expressed thanks over the great cooperation and assistance provided by Sudan government to facilitate UNISFA mission.

The Foreign Minister has appreciated the role being played by UNISFA and the keenness of Ethiopia to support peace and stability in Sudan.

She renewed the commitment of Sudan government to cooperate fully with the UNISFA mission to carry out its role.

She also affirmed the government commitment to the implementation of June 20 agreement with the Republic of South Sudan on establishment of the joint administrations and security mechanisms at Abyei.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

