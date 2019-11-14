Angola/Gambia: Angola Fired Up Against Gambia

13 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Angola are arsenal ready to complete a double qualifier win over Gambia's Scorpions today when the two sides face off at the November 1 Stadium in Luanda.

The Antelopes are a fast growing side after completing a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Gambia in October in two legs in what was the World Cup preliminary show.

The Central African country boasts of contingent paltry foreign-based stars, but notwithstanding, under coach Pedro Conglaves, they're looking to launch a comeback to continental heavyweights they once were during the 2006 World Cup.

Their Portuguese coach is tipped to field his previous line up which could potentially include Geraldo and Fabio Abreu -the goal scorers during the Scorpions meeting in Luanda.

Their adversaries, Gambia, have a heavy foreign-based contingent in which Ebrima Sohna could be the sole home-based player. The match begins 7pm Gambian time.

