Gambia: SK West Coach On Sukuta Win - 'It Was a Hectic Game'

13 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Abdoulie Fatty

Serrekunda West coach Modou Lamin Gassama is relieved over his side scraping past former Super Nawettan champions Sukuta.

It took a lone goal from Muhammed Kone in the 15th minute to inflict damage at the Manjai Father Gough mini-stadium yesterday evening.

'It was very hectic and we got an early goal and we scored in the first fifteen minutes of the game. Thank God we have positive results.

'It was a well calculated move because Sukuta are not a small team so if you must prepare for them, you must prepare both physically and mentally and count on your experienced players too,' Gassama said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.