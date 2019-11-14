Gambia: SK West Coach On Sukuta Win - 'It Was a Hectic Game'

Serrekunda West coach Modou Lamin Gassama is relieved over his side scraping past former Super Nawettan champions Sukuta.

It took a lone goal from Muhammed Kone in the 15th minute to inflict damage at the Manjai Father Gough mini-stadium yesterday evening.

'It was very hectic and we got an early goal and we scored in the first fifteen minutes of the game. Thank God we have positive results.

'It was a well calculated move because Sukuta are not a small team so if you must prepare for them, you must prepare both physically and mentally and count on your experienced players too,' Gassama said.