Gambia/Angola: Selection Headache for Gambian Coach Ahead of Today's Angola Game

Scorpions' gaffer Tom Saintfiet is facing tough moment over who to select in Gambia's today'Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Belgian is arguably the most spoilt for choice coach especially in attack.

He is expected to retain a chunk of his winning team against Djibouti that could see Ablie Jallow maintained with Sulayman Marreh and Hamza Barry, defensive and attacking midfielders respectively, getting incorporated in the middle of the park.

Mohammed Mbye could be stationed ahead of Gambia's most expensive centre-back Bubacarr Sanneh to liaise with Omar Colley with Pa Modou Jagne installed at left side of defense with either Sulayman Bojang or Ngine Faye fielded at right-back.

This part of the selection is proving puzzling over the inexplicable non-selection of Dadi Dodou Gaye who has a better season minutes of football than the aforesaid half-backs and is a starter for his promotion-chasing Norwegian second division outfit.

Angola beat Gambia over two legs of the preliminaries for the World Cup in a shocking case the nation is still to recuperate from. This makes it all the more of a grudge schedule despite today's match being staged in Luanda with another loss out of the question for Tom Saintfiet.

Saintfiet has an array of strikers to his disposal to launch damage.

There will be question mark of where he gets to fix Bubacarr Trawally and Modou Barrow who have come out of their self-imposed exile from the squad. Preference though could be given to the duo considering the gaffer has never seen them in action.