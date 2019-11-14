Somalia, Qatar Sign Agreement in Doha

13 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

In the past days, the Qatari capital city of Doha was hosting a meeting of the Joint Commission from Somalia and Qatar, who agreed:

1. To exchange the list of companies dealing with recruitment issues overseas.

2. It is agreed that the Somali Government should have a part in the World Cup staff in Qatar by 2022.

3. The government of Qatar emphasizes the importance of Somali workers being open to the labor market in Qatar.

4. It was agreed to create a complete database of Somali staff.

5. The two Ministers agreed to establish offices responsible for labor relations.

a. Somalia is responsible for ministry's office for Arab Affairs.

b. Qatar is also responsible for the International Labor Relations Office.

The two committees underlined that the work should be started as soon as possible so that Somali workers would have the opportunity to work and promote co-operation.

The Somali-Qatar joint committee on providing opportunities for Somali nationals to work in the country met with its counterpart in Qatar.

The agreement between the two countries, signed in 1983 and re-enacted in late September of this year, was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Sadik Hirsi Warfa in Qatar, where he met with various officials including the Minister of State for Development, Labor and Social Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Bin Yusuf Al-Uthman Fakhruu.

The Ministries of Labor of the two countries have appointed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and implementing the agreement.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.