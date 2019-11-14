Somalia, Qatar Sign Agreement in Doha

In the past days, the Qatari capital city of Doha was hosting a meeting of the Joint Commission from Somalia and Qatar, who agreed:

1. To exchange the list of companies dealing with recruitment issues overseas.

2. It is agreed that the Somali Government should have a part in the World Cup staff in Qatar by 2022.

3. The government of Qatar emphasizes the importance of Somali workers being open to the labor market in Qatar.

4. It was agreed to create a complete database of Somali staff.

5. The two Ministers agreed to establish offices responsible for labor relations.

a. Somalia is responsible for ministry's office for Arab Affairs.

b. Qatar is also responsible for the International Labor Relations Office.

The two committees underlined that the work should be started as soon as possible so that Somali workers would have the opportunity to work and promote co-operation.

The Somali-Qatar joint committee on providing opportunities for Somali nationals to work in the country met with its counterpart in Qatar.

The agreement between the two countries, signed in 1983 and re-enacted in late September of this year, was signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Sadik Hirsi Warfa in Qatar, where he met with various officials including the Minister of State for Development, Labor and Social Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Bin Yusuf Al-Uthman Fakhruu.

The Ministries of Labor of the two countries have appointed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and implementing the agreement.