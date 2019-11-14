Somalia: U.S. Kills Al-Shabaab Member in Somalia Airstrike

13 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

American forces killed a militant affiliated with the al-Shabaab group in a Nov. 12 airstrike, US Africa Command announced.

The strike was part of an ongoing partnership with the Somali government to "maintain pressure on al-Shabaab's network and levels of leadership while countering violent extremist intentions and actions. ... Strikes near Jilib disrupt al-Shabaab's freedom of maneuver," AFRICOM Operations Director Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler said in a release.

AFRICOM said no civilians were injured or killed in the airstrike, though non-governmental organizations such as Amnesty International argue the Pentagon underreports civilian casualties in Somalia. The command did not say which aircraft conducted the strike.

The US has reported dozens of airstrikes against al-Shabaab and Islamic State group members in Somalia this year. AFRICOM Commander Army Gen. Stephen Townsend and Brian Neubert, the American charge de affairs to the Embassy of Mogadishu, also met with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Somali National Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mohamed Ali Barise Nov. 5 to discuss joint security developments.

